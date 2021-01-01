Oakland Living Antique Cream Foldable Corner Iron and Steel Ornate Outdoor Indoor Patio Porch Garden Plant Shelf Bakers Rack (4-Level)

Our Off White Antique Cream Foldable Corner Iron and Steel Ornate Outdoor Indoor Patio Porch Garden 4-Level Plant Shelf Bakers Rack is perfect for all your storage needs Its space-saving corner design is ideal for storing plates or garden supplies, and it makes for easy transporting when folded up Its robust thick metal construction was designed to last, so you can count on this to last for years to come Our corner plant stand compared to others, offers a more elegant ornate traditional bold design along with thicker gauge metal for durability Off White Antique Cream Foldable Corner Iron and Steel Ornate Outdoor Indoor Patio Porch Garden 4-Level Plant Shelf Bakers Rack dimensions are: 13 in. L x 18 in. W x 58 in. H, 20 lbs.