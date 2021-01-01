From kirkland's
Antique Brass Metal Sconces, Set of 2
Advertisement
These Antique Brass Metal Sconces will light up your home and reflect your classic style! Their timeless design will add a timeless feel to any space. Set includes two (2) sconces Each sconce measures 7L x 5W x 24H in. Crafted of metal Antique brass finish Cutout design Accommodates one (1) 3 in. pillar candle; candle not included Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.