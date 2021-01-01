Storage and style, our Antique White Beadboard 3-Drawer Console Table is the epitome of great design! Whether it’s behind the couch or in the entryway, this console’s versatile look can meet the needs of any space! Table measures 23.75L x 13W x 30.75H in. Crafted of wood Antique white finish Features three (3) drawers and one (1) lower fixed shelf for storage Carved, slatted plank details Black finish pulls Holds up to 75 lbs. Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid using chemical and abrasive cleaners as they may damage the finish. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.