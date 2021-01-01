Fornasetti - Antipatico Scented Candle - 300g

Exquisitely perfume the home with this Antipatico scented candle from Fornasetti. Encased in a ceramic vessel, this candle is perfumed with the brand's classic Otto fragrance with notes of lavender, thyme, smoky cedar and incense which has been exclusively created in Grasse, France. Depicting the renowned face of opera singer Lina Cavalieri, the holder shows her humorously poking her tongue out on one side and winking on the other. Key features: * Scented candle * Fragrance notes: lavender, thyme, smoky cedar & incense * Dimensions: H15xØ11cm * Burn time: up to 60 hours * Size: 300g * Signature Otto fragrance * 100% vegetable-based wax * Pure cotton wick is biodegradable * Allergen free & contains no pesticides * Fragrance exclusively made in Grasse, France