Antionette 80 Piece Succulent Plant in Pot Set

These are the ultimate wedding favor pack including a nice variety of both Echeveria and rosette type succulents. This pack includes a beautiful array of color and beauty that are intended to amaze. Each order is meticulously packaged in shop Succulents retail packaging which makes this pack a perfect gift. This pack will include only premium rosettes. Succulents come fully rooted in their square, pots. All orders come with care instructions. Premium rosette packs make incredible favors for weddings, baby showers, and events that will light up a room. Please be sure to promptly remove the plants completely from their boxes upon arrival.