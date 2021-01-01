TRULY CALM Antimicrobial 4-Piece Blush Microfiber Full Sheet Set

Have a Truly Calm sleep with these certified anti-microbial and anti-odor control solid color sheet sets. The HeiQ technology combines scientific research with sleep enhancements for the simple purpose of improving the quality of sleep, which is essential to help maintain your optimal health and well-being. The 100% hypoallergenic sheets are a perfect refresh for your bedroom. Sets feature deep pockets for larger mattresses. Includes: one fitted sheet 54x75 inches with a 15 inch pocket to fit up to a 18 inch deep mattress, one flat sheet 90x93 inches, and two pillowcases 20x30 inches. The fabric is 100% brushed microfiber with HeiQ anti-microbial and odor control finish to keep your home clean and calm. This item is machine washable, but care should be taken to wash in appropriate size equipment to avoid damage. Color: Blush.