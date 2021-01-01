From union pads & abrasives
AntiGlare Matte Screen Protector for Apple 105inch iPad Pro 105 2017 iPad Air 3 2019 Not Glass Premium PET 2Pack Easy to Install with Hinge.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Hard coated for Scratch Proof (Hardness: 3H-4H),Compatible with Apple iPad Pro 10.5 2017 / iPad Air 2019 10.5 Dry Application: Unique Hinge Installation Method with Kits Easy to install and remove Anti-Glare PET Matte Film that ensures maximum resolution for RETINA Display Paper Like Feeling and Compatible with Apple Pencil TrueTouch Sensitivity for an invisible and perfect protection on touch screen, Perfect cutouts on the front not to interfere with sensors or responsiveness