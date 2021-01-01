AntiGlare Film Screen Protector Designed for Apple iPad Mini 5 2019 iPad Mini 4 NOT Glass CaseFriendly Full Coverage Scratch Resistance 2Pack

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible Model(s): Designed to fit ONLY the Apple iPad Mini 5 (2019), Apple iPad Mini 4. This screen protector is NOT compatible with the iPad Mini 1, 2, 3 or other iPad models. THIS IS NOT GLASS WHAT IS ANTIGLARE. AntiGlare Screen Protectors are matte finished to remove glare from sunlight or other ambient light sources, while an Oleophobic Coating magically resists oils and reduces annoying fingerprints. HOW DOES HD CLEAR FILM WORK. HD Clear is the affordable way to protect your iPad Mini screen from scratches, drops, dust and daily wear. Only premium materials and expert design go into this Best In Class product. WHY BUY ANTIGLARE FILM - If you only accept the BEST to protect your iPad Mini 5 or iPad Mini 4, look no further. The Anti Glare screen protector shields your eyes, while protecting your iPad screen from scratches and scuffs. Enjoy a bubble free, seamless