Bring unique vintage accents to your home with this tile. This high sheen tile features a crackle glaze which adds subtle appeal. The edges of this tile are not straight, giving each piece a handmade feel. The tile color gives a monochromatic overtone to any room. This tile has a few different variations, making your installation look beautifully handmade. It is necessary to seal this tile before grouting to prevent the absorption of staining agents over time. Color: Gris Oscuro