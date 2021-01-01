From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Antibes PE Chat Set, 4-Pcs Set, Multibrown
Includes: two (2) chairs, one (1) loveseat and one (1) Coffee Table Chair dimensions: 33. 50” D x 30. 00” W x 29. 50” H; Seat width: 17. 50”; seat depth: 23. 25”; seat Height: 26. 75”; Arm Height: 24. 50” Coffee Table dimensions: 19. 68” D x 43. 30” W x 14. 96” H Loveseat dimensions: 33. 50” D x 59. 50” W x 29. 50” H; Seat width: 52. 75”; seat depth: 26. 75”; seat Height: 17. 50”; Arm Height: 24. 50” Assembly required The Caspian 4 piece Multi-brown chat set is the perfect furniture set for any outdoor decor. Featuring two comfortable chairs, a gorgeous love seat, and coffee Table, This outdoor living set makes entertaining guests a breeze. Built with ultimate durability, These pieces will withstand your Outdoor setting for many years to come. Ships in several boxes, may ship separately