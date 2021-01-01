Antibes 6pc Wicker V-Shaped Sectional Sofa Set - Brown - Christopher Knight Home

Enjoy hosting in your backyard again with this Christopher Knight Home Antibes 6pc Wicker V-Shaped Sectional Sofa Set. Complete with a wicker and glass table, this set is everything you want in an outdoor patio set. Enough seating for 5 comfortably and extra padded cushioned seats for maximum comfort. You cannot go wrong with this set. Perfect for reclaiming your backyard, this set will allow you to not only host this summer, but you will be the go to place for summer actives with this outdoor patio set. Color: Brown/Beige.