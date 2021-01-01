From dial

Dial Antibacterial Bar Soap, Gold, 4 Ounce (Pack of 8) Bars

$3.98
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

BRAND HERITAGE: With its rich gold color and bracing scent, is the bar you can trust for deodorant protection and long lasting clean KILLS BACTERIA: Trusted antibacterial deodorant protection technology that kills odor causing bacteria long after you wash ODOR PROTECTION: Round the clock odor protection to help you feel clean and fresh all day long MOISTURE BALANCE: Clean rinsing and hydrating formula for the perfect balance of clean and moisturized CREAMY LATHER: Formulated to provide creamy, moisture rich lather that washes away bacteria without drying skin

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com