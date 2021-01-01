Anti Slip Tape Clear 2 Inch x 164Feet Stair Non Slip Treads Bath amp Shower Treads Safety Track Tape Indoor Stair Anti Slip Tape for Stairs Steps.

Best Quality Guranteed. 2 INCH x 5 METER (16.4 FEET) SINGLE ROLL: It is made of PEVA rubber which is anti skid, anti-friction, waterproof and environmental-friendly. SAFE AND ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY - Textures surface prevents slipping and is very comfortable when barefoot. Environmentally friendly. Stair Non skid Tape will keep children, aging adults and pets safe. TRANSPARENT, NATURAL - Our grip tape is designed for use on smooth surface. Increase grip to prevent slippery, safety walk. It is great for decorative surfaces such as wood floors, tiles or terraces. MULTI - USE - Perfect for stairs, floors, bathtubs, showers, hot tubs, boats, staircase, treads, steps, ladders, ramps, scaffolding, buses, etc. EASY TO INSTALL - Easy to cut to size and install, the backing liner is easy to remove.