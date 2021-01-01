Anti Slip Acrylic Bathtub Non-Yellow Soaking Tub In Oval With Overflow And Drain(70"L×31.5"W×23.6"D)

An artistic piece, the floor mounted tub filler is perfect for bridging the gap between beauty and showers. This tub filler would look good paired up with one of the freestanding bathtubs. A spout hangs out from the center of the tub filler. Built from solid brass, this sitting away from the floor is the tub spout. A simple switch lever controls the handheld diverter and is connected by a stainless steel cable. This Single Handle floor mounted freestanding tub filler with handshower is a perfect addition to your home.