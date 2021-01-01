Mainstays 5 Oz Anti-Pill Acyrilic Yarn, 100% Acyrilic, Pink

This yarn is created with special Anti-Pill combines all the softness of high quality 100% acrylic. It feels super soft hand and luxury, giving the projects that ''just finished'' look after wash. It is designed for Walmart with most desired medium weight and wonderful to use for clothing such as sweaters, scarves, hats, home decorations and for handmade gifts to your precious beloved ones. It is presented to your view with a variety of shades. Hope brings fun to knit lovers. Ball is 5 Oz 240,6 yards Care: machine wash. Knitted Gauge: 4"x4"(10 cm x 10 cm) 16 STS and 22 rows with 5-5.5 mm (U.S. 8-9 ) Knitting needle crochet gauge 4"x4"(10 cm x 10 cm) 12 SC and 12 rows with 6.5 mm(U.S. 10.5)