Anti Blue Light Screen Filter for 201 inch PC MonitorsProtects EyesightAnti GlareEasy Installs Widescreen Screen Protector1610 Aspect Ratio

Best Quality Guranteed. Protect Eyes has created the Screen Filter with advanced technology. Adopt (ZACROS) Nanophase Materials from Japan. It blocks out 60% of Blue Light (include all the High Energy Visible Blue Light 380nm-480nm) and 99% of UV light. More Clearer and softerAfter you install it, you will find that the brightness of the screen is softer and what you see is clearer. Even if you work on a computer for a long time, your eyes wont be hurt. 20.1' Screen FilterIncluding but not only fits for Dell/HP/ASUS/Acer/Aoc 20.1 inch widescreen monitors with 16:10 aspect ratio. Screen Filter Size: Width 17 1/8 x Height 10 11/16(434x272mm). Protects Monitors & Easy MaintenanceAnti-Scratch, Anti-Static, Dust-proof & Just wipe when its dirty. No bubbles for you to install embedded by 3 ways. Best Service24 Months Warranty after your purchase.