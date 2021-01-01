Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Cookbook: The Best Way to Start Your Day with These Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Recipes Camila Allen Author

*** 55% discount for bookstores! now at $25.95 instead of $36.95 ***Choosing an anti-inflammatory diet is the most effective way to fight inflammation and heal your body. This is the diet you will stick with, and that will quickly become part of your lifestyle! Your customers will never stop using this fabulous cookbook!This book makes it easier to and faster to fight against inflammations with excellent and healthy food recipes. While diet fads are easy to forego over time, you will try essential foods with an anti-inflammatory lifestyle that will conquer you for their naturally good taste and easy preparation. The food recipes enlisted too are unique and would help reduce the level of inflammation in the body and help prevent developing some other issues. This cookbook is simple, with quick and easy main dishes, sides, soups, and snacks, Calorie counts and nutrition details, all of which will allow you to manage inflammation and prevent the development of various diseases. There are 50 mouth-watering recipes like: Ø BACON AND EGG BREAKFAST CHILIØ ITALIAN SAUSAGE BREAKFAST CUPSØ COCONUT OATMEALØ ZUCCHINI AND ARTICHOKES MIXØ SPINACH AND BERRY SMOOTHIEØ ITALIAN BREAKFAST SALADØ CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO SALAD Don't wait any longer: chronic inflammation can worsen in years to come, leading to other medical problems. Are you ready to start the journey? Then, go ahead and press the Buy Now button and enjoy the ride!