2 Pack Anti Dust Plugs for iPhone 11/12 Pro Max Dust Cover 8 Pin Dust Plug with Mini Storage Box iPhone Charging Port Plugs Compatible with iPhone.

Best Quality Guranteed. Lightning Dust Plug: Perfectly for all Apple Device with Lightning Charging port, includes iPhone SE 2/ iPhone SE, iPhone 11 Pro Max/ 11 Pro/ 11, iPhone XS Max/ XS/ XR/ X, iPhone 8 Plus/ 8/ 7 Plus/ 7, iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad Mini 4, iPad Mini 3, iPad 7th Generation, iPad 6th Generation and more. iPhone Dust Protector Set: This iPhone charger port plug specially designed to protect the your lightning charging port against dust, deris, moisture, grime and pocket lint, prevent bad internal connections. High Quality Material: Our dust plugs are made of premium aluminum material, precisely made plugs fit perfectly into the charging port of your iPhone and firmly stay in place, durable and light. Apple Dust Plug Cover: Perfect for wireless charging, easy to use and disassemble. Comes with a mini storage crystal case, convenient to carry anywhere. Dont need to worry about losing your dust plug. What You Get: This iPhone Anti Dus