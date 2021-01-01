Nizoral Anti-dandruff Shampoo, Fresh, 14 Fl Oz

New Packaging, same clinically proven shampoo: dandruff stays off Your head & Shoulders with this dandruff treatment shampoo that helps relieve itchy & flaky scalps. When using your regular shampoo and conditioner use twice a week between washes. Ketoconazole: this dandruff relief shampoo is made with Ketoconazole 1%, an effective ingredient that binds to your hair's natural protein to kill dandruff. Your scalp remains flake-free with the shampoo's thick Lather & Leaves hair manageable & shiny. Itchy scalp: dandruff is caused when scalp-cells regenerate at an accelerated rate faster than scalps can handle. With hormones, diet, stress & genes, dandruff can be fought with the clinically proven anti-dandruff shampoo Nizoral, with Ketoconazole 1%. Dandruff treatment: clinically proven Nizoral helps maintain a healthy scalp with the anti-dandruff shampoo that kills dandruff & Controls itchiness & flaking. A soft shampoo with Ketoconazole, use it twice a week between shampoos for a flake-free scalp. SELF-CARE SOLUTIONS: At Kramer Laboratories we focus on consumer needs to help provide innovative solutions to everyday healthcare problems. Fight dandruff and flakiness with Nizoral anti dandruff shampoo