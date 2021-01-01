Anthurium Floral Arrangements and Centerpieces in Planter

Transform bare, boring spaces with the help of the explosive coloring pouring forth from this artificial plant boasting several, realistically designed anthurium blooms in bright vivid hues, handsomely nestled with complementary foliage that looks incredibly lifelike. Standing 23” high from a white planter, this artificial plant would provide instant freshness wherever displayed. Silk plants are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial plant will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed.