Anthology Fabrics Anthology Batiks Changing Seasons Daisy, Watermelon Yard

Designed by Jacqueline de Jonge for Anthology Fabrics this batik fabric is from the Changing Seasons collection. This 3.27 ounce/yard lightweight fabric is breathable and soft with a full drape. Easy to sew and very versatile its ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers bed skirts and very lightweight curtains. The weight and feel of this fabric is suitable for some apparel as well like A-line... Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low 44'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 44'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 44'' x 108''.