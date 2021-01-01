Antenna Boost Your Bluetooth Audio Coverage with Antenna 7dbi vs 3dbi of Stock Antenna Works with Entire Miccus Home RTX Product line

Best Quality Guranteed. Coverage - Amplify the signal to cover a larger area such as outside to the yard or deck Included Components: Miccus Xtreme Long Range Antenna Performance - Boost the already incredible operating range of your, Inc. Home RTX or, Inc. Home RTX 2.0 and, Inc. Home RTX Pro Stronger- increased signal gain, +7dBi of gain vs +3dbi stock antenna Simple - no tools required, using just your hand simply unscrew the existing antenna and screw on the longer range antenna. Note: Secure antenna first and then attach USB power cable Support - need support? email support at Miccus with the usual commercial extension for 24 hours or less response time