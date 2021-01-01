Antasia Floor Lamp No. 232810 by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Brushed Stainless Steel - (232810-1099)

The Antasia Floor Lamp No. 232810 from Hubbardton Forge is made in the USA. The organic but modern shape of this product makes it an ideal floor lamp for providing illumination in contemporary spaces. Elongated and elegant, the Antasia features a metal body that changes as it is viewed from different angles. It features a hand-forged wrought iron base and a dimmer switch on the socket. Its body is comprised of a single vertical stem, giving it a more minimal look. The shade with a harp diffuser is offered in an 18â€ drum. This contemporary floor lamp is excellent for providing ambient diffused light in entryways, bedrooms, and living rooms. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting