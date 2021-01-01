Ansley Geometric Hand Knotted Jute Beige Area Rug
Description
Features:Construction: HandcraftedTechnique: Hand-knottedMaterial: Jute/SisalGreat quality rugCollection: Tommy Bahama AnsleyStyle: TransitionalMaterial: Jute/SisalMaterial Details: 100% JuteConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 10' x 13', Rectangle 5' x 8', Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'): RunnerPrimary Color: BeigePattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: GirlTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Licensed Product: YesHigh-Low: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in IndiaColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 8' x 10'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 3'6" x 5'6"Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'): 2'6" x 10'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 5' x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 13'): 10' x 13'Pile Height: 0.39Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 13'): 77.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 48.15Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 24.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'): 20Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 12Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 13'): 120Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'): 30Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 10' x 13'): 156Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10', Runner 2'6" x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: All claims must be filed within 30 days of receipt of rug. Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"