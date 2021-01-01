Anselmo 7 Piece Butterfly Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set

This gorgeous Anselmo 7 Piece Dining Set is reminiscent of a timeless missionary style and adds a classy, contemporary touch to any kitchen area or dining room. Top-notch dining set made out of 100% Asian hardwood. Simply no MDF, veneer, laminate include with their items. This table integrates an 18 in self-storage extension leaf which can be stored right beneath the tabletop. The rectangular kitchen table is finished in a warm, high shine black which is easy to maintain and polish. This table features stable square legs with carved design and plenty of legroom for individual comfort. The slatted back chairs are perfect for both formal and casual get together.