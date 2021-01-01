Ansa Indoor Outdoor LED Wall Light by Cerno - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (03-243-G-35PR)

Classic and daring, the Ansa Outdoor LED Wall Light by Cerno infuses functional flair into a traditional rectangular sconce design. Three walls form the Polymer shade, with the outer sections extending further from the wall than the central face. The effect gives the Ansa exceptional depth and an innovative aesthetic, with the diffusing walls also serving as sections of the frame. Running over the center of the fixture is a band of Metal, dissecting the sconce and providing an appealing contrast to the LED glow. The filtering light accentuates the clean lines of the Metal which, in turn, emphasize the superb balance of the design. Ideal for contemporary homes with a classic motif, the Ansa delivers on both the decorative and illuminative fronts. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: Grey. Finish: Matte Grey