Nameeks ANS355 New Space 27-3/5" Wall Mounted / Floating Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Ceramic Top with Single Basin Sink, and Single Faucet Hole Vanity Package Includes:Wood vanity cabinetVanity top with single basin sinkVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of engineered woodCovered under Nameek's 1 year limited warranty2 full extension drawers providing ample concealed storage space2 full sized cabinet doors providing ample storage spaceThis model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sinkComplete with matching decorative hardwareSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of ceramic providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceTop features a recessed single basin sinkFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly – ensuring safety and reliabilityVanity Cabinet and Top Specifications:Overall Height: 18-1/10" (ground level to countertop surface)Overall Depth: 20-1/10" (back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Overall Width: 27-3/5" (left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Cabinet Cabinet Installation Type: Wall mounted / floatingNumber of Drawers: 2Number of Doors: 2Number of Faucet Holes: Single Hole Single Larch Canapa