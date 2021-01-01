Nameeks ANS229 ACF 23-6/15" Wall Mounted / Floating Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Ceramic Top with 1 Sink and 1 Mirror Wenge Bathroom Storage Vanity

Nameeks ANS229 ACF 23-6/15" Wall Mounted / Floating Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Ceramic Top with 1 Sink and 1 Mirror Vanity Package Includes:Wood vanity cabinetSquare drop in single basin sinkWall mounted mirrorVanity Cabinet Features:Constructed of engineered wood for lasting durability and elegant lookCovered under 1 year limited warrantyVanity features 1 full extension drawer providing ample concealed storage space – drawers operate on smooth ball-bearing glidesVanity features 1 full sized cabinet with matching doors providing ample storage spaceThis model is a complete package – includes vanity top and sinkThis fixture is highlighted by an included full sized mirrorComplete with matching decorative hardwareVanity is crated and shipped fully assembledSolid construction and assembly provides years of reliable performanceVanity Top Features:Vanity top is constructed of ceramic providing a sturdy feel and a clean appearanceTop features a recessed single basin sinkEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillageFaucet and waste assembly not included with this model – must be purchased separatelySturdy mounting assembly – ensures safety and reliabilityVanity Cabinet Specifications:Depth: 17-7/10" (measured from back most to front most part on vanity cabinet)Width: 23-2/5" (measured from left most to right most part on vanity cabinet)Soft Close Slides: YesNumber of Drawers: 1Number of Doors: 2Vanity Top and Sink Specifications:Number of Basins: 1Sink Type: Drop InSink Material: Ceramic Double Wenge