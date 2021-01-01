ANPL3-WHI-C 3 Pc Kitchen nook Dining set-round Table plus 2 Chairs for Dining room

Providing a beautiful dining room table set to increase the magnificence of dining area with classy design. This Kitchen table set includes 2 kitchen chairs and a wonderful wood dining table that will boost the attractiveness of any dining room with their timeless style.Our Dinette set functions cozy Linen Upholstery seat and Pedestal legs, the frame of these wood dining chairs and the lovely round dining table is produced from superior quality Buttermilk Finish wood, which creates the best quality color Combination to give a magnificent gaze to your kitchen.Proportions of the stunning wooden dining chairs is Width 22; Depth 18; Height 37” The Size of the incredible wood kitchen table: Length 36; Width 36; Height 29.5