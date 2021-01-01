From gracie oaks
Anouska 2-Light 12" Flush Mount
Advertisement
The open-caged light fixture features a faux-wood frame with a rich painted finish. A farmhouse-inspired x-brace design stretches across each side of the frame recalling old barn doors and rustic farmhouse gates. A matte black plate accents the top of the structure as thin metal bars anchor the rustic light fixture to the ceiling. It's perfect for use in dining rooms, living rooms, great rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, foyers, offices, closets, and even bathrooms.