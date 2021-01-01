Best Camping Humor Tees & Gifts Another Half Mile Or So Funny Camping & Hiking Lover Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Awesome hiking camping themed design with funny saying, "It's another half mile or so." If you are into hiking and camping in mountains then this is for you. Have this on while going on a hike, camping trip, outdoor activity or marathon with others. This Funny Another Half Mile Or So design makes a perfect gift idea for any special occasion, event, birthday, vacation, party or holidays. Great trendy styles and novelty graphic for yourself, friends, family, or anyone you love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only