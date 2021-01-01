Anoli Multi-Light Pendant Light by Nuura - Color: Gold - Finish: Glossy - (3011003)

The Anoli Multi-Light Pendant Light by Nuura creates a warm, welcoming environment with a beautifully crafted collection of mouth-blown glass shades. From Danish designer Sofie Refer, this piece evokes the tranquility of falling water droplets and was inspired by Nordic nature. Minimal in its styling, this group of softly shaped glass shades are each pierced by a slender, metal stem for an elegant, artful look and are suspended by textile cords to complete the composition of this design. Established in 2017, Nuura is a Danish lighting brand inspired by Nordic night lights. Founded by head designer Sofie Refer, Nuura combines soft organic shapes, sleek Scandinavian design and quality materials to create a sense of beauty and well-being in homes and businesses. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Gold.