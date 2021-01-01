Annie Soft Upholstered Metal Chair by Calligaris - Color: Beige - Finish: Beige - (CS1848000015S0F00000000)

The Annie Soft Upholstered Metal Chair by Calligaris melds strength and comfort into a small, appealing frame. The Metal base offers a sturdy aesthetic while the Polyester cover provides cushioning and coloring to contrast the body below. The structure of the shell allows the fabric to show depth and texture, and the slender legs keep the frame of the chair inconspicuous. The Annie has dining room aesthetic and den comfort, making it a very versatile option. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Color: Beige.