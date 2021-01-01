Elan Annette Large Pendant Annette 26" Wide LED Crystal Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

From elan

Elan Annette Large Pendant Annette 26" Wide LED Crystal Pendant Features: Clear crystal lined ring Steel construction 1676 lumen output is similar to a 100W incandescent light Fully compatible with most aftermarket dimmers Warm white LEDs create a friendly and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for homes, restaurants, offices, and light commercial spaces 80+ CRI LEDs produce top-notch color quality in the industry ETL listed for dry locations only Fully covered under warranty for 3 years Dimensions: Height: 3.25" Max Hanging Height: 109.25" Width: 25.43" Electrical Specifications: Lumen Output: 1676 Total Wattage: 43.2 watts Bulb Type: LED Color Temperature: 3200K (Warm White) Color Rendering Index (CRI): 85 Dimmable: Yes Voltage: 120v Chrome

