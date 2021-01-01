Annemette Steel Garden Bench

It's time to use this functional and aesthetic garden bench. Made of a sturdy powder-coated steel frame, the bench in a black finish is rustproof and weather-resistant for longevity. Besides, the sturdy structure and non-slip pad ensure stability and will not be easily deformed. Meanwhile, the exquisite backrest with pattern can not only completely relax your back, but also promote air circulation. Ergonomic armrests and seat can bring you a comfortable sitting experience. You can invite friends or family to enjoy the beautiful outdoor scenery with you. It is a great addition and adds a unique charm to your outside space. You can put it in the backyard, balcony, garden, etc. The spacious seat can hold up to 2-3 people. The smooth surface is easy to clean and maintain. Sturdy all-steel design for durability and stability. The elegant front legs give the bench a classic style. Non-slip pads prevent the floor from being scratched. Ideal for your backyard, garden, poolside, balcony, etc. Easy to assemble, detailed instructions will be provided. Ergonomic armchairs with wide backrest relieve your fatigue.