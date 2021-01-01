Annegriet Handmade Tufted Wool Oatmeal Rug

Want to turn the heads of your guests with something that will brighten your home with elegant beauty? Need something gorgeous and high quality at the same time? If so, this oatmeal herringbone rug is for you! This rug is a high grade piece made in India, which is hand woven from high grade wool with cotton backing. It's part of the Haton collection, and its braided fringe will give an appealing modern feel to the look and feel of your home. As for measurements, they are 1/4' for height, 93' for width, and 117' for depth. To care for it, vaccum it regularly and spot clean any stains. It's also recommended that you have it professionally cleaned every now and then. If you need something to breathe a bit of fresh air into the atmosphere of your home, this is the rug for you. Rug Size: Rectangle 7'9" x 9'9"