Annalise Outdoor 7 Piece Acacia Wood and Wicker Expandable Dining Set with Cushions, Sandblast Natural Stained, Multi Brown, Beige

Includes: One (1) Dining Table and Six (6) ChairsTable Material: Acacia WoodChair Material: Polyethylene WickerChair Frame Material: IronCushion Material: Water Resistant FabricTable Finish: NaturalWicker Finish: Multi BrownCushion Color: BeigeAssembly RequiredHand Crafted DetailsTable Dimensions: 35.50 inches deep x 63.00 inches wide x 29.75 inches highExpanded Table Dimensions: 35.50 inches deep x 79.00 inches wide x 29.75 inches highChair Dimensions With Cushion: 23.25 inches deep x 24.00 inches wide x 32.50 inches highSeat Dimensions: 18.00 inches deep x 18.00 inches wide x 16.00 inches highArm Height: 23.75