From waterford
Waterford Gold Annalise Comforter Set
Advertisement
Waterford Annalise Comforter Set. The rich Waterford Annalise bedding collection features a softly textured gold damask motif woven with subtle hints of shine. On the reverse, a delicate woven scroll pattern offers a beautiful gold and ivory accent to the main pattern. The box pleated bed skirt has an elegant border frame in a rich, gold geometric pattern on a soft, solid gold background. This regal comforter set includes one comforter, two coordinating standard shams and a box pleated bed skirt.