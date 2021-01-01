Annaleese Kitchen Island Set

With a warm yet industrial vibe, the Annaleese Kitchen Island with 2 Stool Set will add an upscale elegance and organization to your kitchen or dining area. The industrial-cottage inspired design of this freestanding kitchen island is the perfect solution for extra seating, storage and workspace area. The Annaleese features two storage drawers, one large door cabinet and two adjustable shelves to provide plenty of additional storage in your kitchen. Also included are two black iron stools with a wood grain top that fit neatly underneath the generous overhang of the beveled detailing on the rustic, antique oak finished counter-top. With classic charm and a warm finish, the Annaleese offers both flair and function creating a timeless and crisp centerpiece for your kitchen. With a sturdy wood construction, the Annaleese Kitchen Island with 2 Stools provides a versatile and inviting addition in your home. Available in multiple colors. Base Finish: Black