From orren ellis
Annakathryn 2 - Drawer Nightstand
Slim bedside table, easy to fit into small space, rounded corner design, guardian family: intimately polished around the edges and corners, to prevent bumps and injuries, always guard, large countertops, clear storage: spacious countertops for everyday ornaments, cups, books, etc. Thick and stable load plate: Made of durable and durable plates, the load is more secure, dunshi base, moisture-proof intrusion: the base heightens the hole, which is easy to clean and prevent moisture Firmly edge-sealing, carefully built: edge-sealing fit, not easy to lift, creating a rich home atmosphere, Easy to assemble and easy to disassemble. Color: Black