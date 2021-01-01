Linon Home Decor Anna White Wash Counter Stool, Beige/White Wash

Add a seating area to your kitchen with the Linon Home Decor Bar Stool. This stool has a rustic style, combining a beautiful, earthy look with practicality. Featuring a full back, it has a chair-like feel combined with the stylish look of a stool. It is designed without arms, so you can push it under the table or bar. Coming with a wooden frame, it will be an aesthetically appealing, strong piece of furniture for any home. This white stool will contrast nicely with darker interiors and can achieve a monochromatic color scheme in the room. It is built with a foot railing, promoting better posture with a more ergonomic design. This bar stool has a foot rest for enhanced comfort and support. Color: Beige/White Wash.