Full Anna Upholstered Bed with Drawers Black - Brookside Home

The Brookside™ Anna Upholstered Bed with Drawers brings classic style and convenient functionality to any room. Thick upholstered side rails flow seamlessly into a diamond tufted headboard for a cohesive look you can build your room around. Included slats easily unroll and have a center support bar to provide lasting comfort for up to 800 pounds. Pre-assembled drawers built into the foot of the bed provide convenient storage space to make this bed beautiful and functional. Plus, the Full and Queen sizes are shipped in one convenient box while the King and Cal King sizes ship in two boxes. Available in Cream, Stone, Black and Charcoal with a two-year limited warranty, The Anna Upholstered Bed is the first step to creating a bedroom you’re excited to show off. Pattern: Solid.