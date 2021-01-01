Anna-Diana Upholstered Platform Bed With Wooden Slats And Nailhead Detail (Full)

The Anna-Diana Fabric Platform Bedframe is a classic bedroom essential designed with refined simplicity. Upholstered in high grade quality tested triple-stitched fabric in beige, this bed frame is irresistibly smooth to the touch. Supported by a heavy-duty wooden frame reinforced with thick foam padding, enjoy the stability and sound reliability of our Vienna bed frame. Specially designed to be a bedroom essential, the Vienna bed is crafted to act as the ideal starting point for re-vamping a bedroom, manufactured to seamlessly compliment a variety of color schemes and bed décor, or even to act as a long overdue bedframe upgrade. Make an easy furniture selection that is timeless and will last you for years to come with the Bed.? Classic contemporary platform bed designed to expertly tie together your bedroom? Beige platform bed with a wood frame construction? Beautifully crafted naturally nail head detail like upholstery on sturdy bed frame? Surface wipes clean with a damp cloth? Quality tested fabric upholstery in Beige; Designed for easy user-friendly assemblyDescriptionMaterialPolyester Linen+MDFSizeFullColourBeigeNumbers of slat4DecorationRivet decorationnumbers of package1Spring boxNeedAssembly RequiredYesOriginVietnam DimensionsOverall Product Dimension 75.6''L*56.3''W*49.2''HPackage DimensionPlease refer to the SpecificationFull bed56.3'' x75.6''Total height49.2''Overall Product Weight55lbUpper Bed Weight capability250lb Size: Twin