Dream On Me Anna 4-in-1 Espresso Crib and Changing Table Combo, Brown

Dream On Me, Anna 4 in 1 Crib and Changing Table Combo 678, is a crib designed for the utmost in convenience. The crib grows with your child, featuring a 3-level mattress support system and transforms into a toddler day bed when your little 1-has outgrown the crib. Featuring a stationary rail design (non-drop side) this crib is a sturdy, safe and a desirable choice for any nursery. For added convenience and value, the attached changing table comes complete with changing pad, security strap and two storage selves underneath to store all your baby's essentials in an easy to reach location. Both the crib and toddler day bed accommodates a standard size Dream On Me mattress, sold separately. All tools for assembly included. Meets all applicable ASTM and CPSC standards. Color: Espresso.