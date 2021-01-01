From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group ANN-2105 Anniversary 2 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Vibrant Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush
Advertisement
Crystorama Lighting Group ANN-2105 Anniversary 2 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Twenty Eighteen marked Crystorama's 60th Anniversary. In commemoration of this milestone, the Anniversary Collection was created to celebrate six decades of inspired design.FeaturesSteel construction will ensure reliable performance for years to comeComes with a glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 8 lbsWire Length: 6"Canopy Width: 13-1/2"Canopy Depth: 13-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Vibrant Gold