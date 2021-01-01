Anmay Self-Watering Recycled Rubber Pot Planter

Dress up your patio, deck, balcony or any outdoor living space with this planter engineered for all-season durability. Characterized by classic modern influence, the planter carries a sleek silhouette with a clean relaxed finish ready to transform any living space. Made from recycled rubber tires, this ultimate eco-friendly pot is ideal for indoor and outdoor use, unbreakable, all-weather durable and features an interior water reservoir to ensure plants stay properly hydrated. The reservoir holds ample water while the wicking basket waters plants as needed to prevent root rot. A drainage hole (with removable plug) protects against overwatering by allowing excess water to drain. Size: 20" H x 12" W x 12" D