Anker Powerline 1ft Lightning Cable, MFi Certified for iPhone X / 8/8 Plus 7/7 Plus / 6/6 Plus / 5S (Black)

The Anker Advantage: Join the 10 million+ powered by our leading technology. Strengthened Construction: The sync & charge cable built with bulletproof aramid fiber, PowerLine is much stronger than ordinary cables. Lasts 5X Longer: Reinforced stress points with a 5000+ bend lifespan make PowerLine many times more durable than anything else on the market. Faster Charging: Thick gauge wiring and reduced cable resistance enable PowerLine to provide the fast possible charge via any USB charger, plus data transfer. What You Get: Anker PowerLine Lightning (1ft), our fan-favorite 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. (Please Note: Not compatible with Lifeproof iPhone 6 / 6 Plus cases.)