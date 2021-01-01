From soundcore

Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds, 100 Hour Playtime, 8mm Drivers, Superior Sound, Secure Fit with AirWings, Bluetooth 5, Comfortable Design for Commute, Sports, Jogging

Description

Incredible Sound Loved by 20 Million+ People Extreme 100-Hour Playtime: The charging case has 4× the battery capacity of other cases’—allowing you to extend the earbuds’ 8-hour playtime over and over. If you’re short of time, a 10-minute charge will provide 90 minutes of listening. Superior Balanced Sound: Life Dot 2 true wireless earbuds have 8mm triple-layer dynamic drivers to deliver 40% more bass and 100% more treble for rich, expertly balanced sound. Zero-Pressure AirWings: Our hollow AirWings have a flexible, soft silicone build that partially deflates to conform to the shape and size of your ears for a secure fit with unmatched comfort. One-Step Pairing: Life Dot 2 true wireless earbuds automatically connect to the last paired device when removed from the charging case thanks to our proprietary Push and Go technology.

