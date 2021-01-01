Anker Roav 36V Cordless Leaf Blower, 220 MPH Max Speed, Lock Switch, 3.0 AH Battery and Charger Included

High-Speed Sweeping: A 220 mph top wind speed is powerful enough to clear away both wet and dry leaves, grass trimmings, loose dirt, and other garden debris. Lasts Longer: Get up to 30 minutes of continuous use from a single charge, enough to clear an entire yard in one go. Clean Without Limits: A cordless design extends your cleaning range to your whole yard, while also improving mobility so you can clean those hard to reach spots. High-Speed Charging: The included charger reduces downtime between sessions by recharging the battery from 0 to 100% in 1 hour. What's in the Box: 36V Leaf Blower (3-year warranty), 3.0 AH battery (1-year warranty), charger, user manual, happy card, and our friendly customer service