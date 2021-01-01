Concord Global Trading Ankara Oushak Red 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug

Select the Concord Global Trading 3 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug to enhance your home. This rectangular rug has a classic style, which will complement your current interior design with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and long-lasting materials, ensuring it will stay in good shape for years to come. This rectangular rug has a 100% olefin construction, which will resist fading over time. It has an oriental pattern for an elaborate way to enhance the ambiance of your home decor. It is multi-colored, incorporating a cheerful and vibrant atmosphere into any room. With a dense pile, it withstands substantial foot traffic.